Thursday's game that pits the Radford Highlanders (2-3) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (1-3) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Radford. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 23.

The Highlanders' most recent outing was a 63-60 loss to UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Radford vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Radford vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 69, Indiana State 63

Other Big South Predictions

Radford Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Sycamores are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 138th-most losses.

Radford has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.4 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

16.4 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Taniya Hanner: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.1 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.1 FG% Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.2 PTS, 9 REB, 29.4 FG%

3.2 PTS, 9 REB, 29.4 FG% Olivia Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

6.8 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Ellie Taylor: 6 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders are outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game, with a +11 scoring differential overall. They put up 59 points per game (285th in college basketball) and give up 56.8 per contest (85th in college basketball).

