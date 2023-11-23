How to Watch VCU vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, winners of three in a row.
VCU vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (42%).
- VCU put together a 20-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42% from the field.
- The Rams were the 264th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cyclones finished 60th.
- The Rams averaged 8.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Cyclones allowed their opponents to score (62.6).
- VCU went 22-2 last season when it scored more than 62.6 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
- The Rams conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.
- VCU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Samford
|W 75-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/15/2023
|Radford
|W 73-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|W 60-56
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/6/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
