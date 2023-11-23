Two hot teams square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Rams are 11.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their four-game win streak allive against the Cyclones, winners of four straight. The matchup has a point total of 131.5.

VCU vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -11.5 131.5

Rams Betting Records & Stats

VCU combined with its opponent to score more than 131.5 points in 15 of 31 games last season.

Rams outings last year had a 133.8-point average over/under, 2.3 more points than this game's total.

The Rams beat the spread 16 times in 35 games last year.

VCU was underdogs in seven games last season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

The Rams were not a bigger underdog last season than the +425 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Rams.

VCU vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 131.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 12 37.5% 67.6 138.5 62.6 125.5 133.1 VCU 15 48.4% 70.9 138.5 62.9 125.5 134.4

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

The Rams put up 8.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Cyclones allowed (62.6).

VCU went 14-7 against the spread and 22-2 overall when it scored more than 62.6 points last season.

VCU vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-16-0 3-2 10-22-0 VCU 16-15-0 0-0 12-19-0

VCU vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State VCU 13-3 Home Record 15-3 3-8 Away Record 8-3 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

