The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) will host the Boise State Broncos (2-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Virginia Tech went 16-8 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos ranked 86th.

Last year, the Hokies recorded 74.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.6 the Broncos allowed.

When Virginia Tech totaled more than 64.6 points last season, it went 17-12.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Hokies surrendered 65.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 75.5.

Virginia Tech averaged 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule