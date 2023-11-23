The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) will host the Boise State Broncos (2-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Virginia Tech went 16-8 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos ranked 86th.
  • Last year, the Hokies recorded 74.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.6 the Broncos allowed.
  • When Virginia Tech totaled more than 64.6 points last season, it went 17-12.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Hokies surrendered 65.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 75.5.
  • Virginia Tech averaged 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 South Carolina L 79-77 Spectrum Center
11/15/2023 Campbell W 60-44 Cassell Coliseum
11/19/2023 Wofford W 98-76 Cassell Coliseum
11/23/2023 Boise State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville - Cassell Coliseum

