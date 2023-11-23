Virginia Tech vs. Boise State November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (1-0) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lynn Kidd: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Boise State Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Boise State AVG
|Boise State Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|72.1
|166th
|177th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|37th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|33.3
|86th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|19th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
