The Boise State Broncos (1-0) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Sean Pedulla: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lynn Kidd: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Boise State Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Rice: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Boise State AVG Boise State Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 72.1 166th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 64.6 37th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 33.3 86th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 125th 29th 15.5 Assists 11.3 313th 19th 9.6 Turnovers 10.5 44th

