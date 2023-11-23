Virginia Tech vs. Boise State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 23
The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) host the Boise State Broncos (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. The Hokies are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 142.5.
Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Virginia Tech
|-2.5
|142.5
Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats
- In 18 games last season, Virginia Tech and its opponents went over 142.5 total points.
- Virginia Tech games had an average of 144.2 points last season, 1.7 more than the over/under for this game.
- Virginia Tech compiled a 14-17-0 ATS record last year.
- Virginia Tech won 65.2% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (15-8).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, the Hokies went 13-7 (65%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, Virginia Tech has an implied win probability of 58.3%.
Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Virginia Tech
|18
|58.1%
|74.1
|146.2
|70.1
|134.7
|140
|Boise State
|10
|33.3%
|72.1
|146.2
|64.6
|134.7
|135.8
Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hokies scored 9.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Broncos gave up (64.6).
- When Virginia Tech totaled more than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-15 against the spread and 17-12 overall.
Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Virginia Tech
|14-17-0
|10-12
|18-13-0
|Boise State
|15-15-0
|5-3
|18-12-0
Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Virginia Tech
|Boise State
|13-4
|Home Record
|14-1
|2-9
|Away Record
|5-6
|9-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|77.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.7
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
