The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) host the Boise State Broncos (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. The Hokies are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 142.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

In 18 games last season, Virginia Tech and its opponents went over 142.5 total points.

Virginia Tech games had an average of 144.2 points last season, 1.7 more than the over/under for this game.

Virginia Tech compiled a 14-17-0 ATS record last year.

Virginia Tech won 65.2% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (15-8).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, the Hokies went 13-7 (65%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, Virginia Tech has an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 18 58.1% 74.1 146.2 70.1 134.7 140 Boise State 10 33.3% 72.1 146.2 64.6 134.7 135.8

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hokies scored 9.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Broncos gave up (64.6).

When Virginia Tech totaled more than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-15 against the spread and 17-12 overall.

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 14-17-0 10-12 18-13-0 Boise State 15-15-0 5-3 18-12-0

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Boise State 13-4 Home Record 14-1 2-9 Away Record 5-6 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

