Can we count on Brett Pesce finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

Pesce has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in two games against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Pesce has no points on the power play.

Pesce averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3 10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 6-5 SO 10/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 5-3

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

