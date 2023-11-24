Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Fairfax County, Virginia today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richard Montgomery High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakton High School at Independence High School - Ashburn
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.