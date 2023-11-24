Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you live in Fauquier County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stafford High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
