The Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5) at PNC Arena on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 in their last outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-175) Lightning (+145) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes are 11-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina has gone 6-2 (winning 75.0%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 10 times.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 61 (10th) Goals 70 (2nd) 57 (15th) Goals Allowed 72 (29th) 15 (8th) Power Play Goals 21 (3rd) 13 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (8th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Carolina has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Three of Carolina's last 10 games went over.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes score the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 61 this season.

On defense, the Hurricanes have given up 57 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+4) ranks them 14th in the NHL.

