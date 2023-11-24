The New York Knicks (8-6) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 111 - Heat 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5.5)

Heat (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-5.0)

Knicks (-5.0) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



Over (211.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.7

The Knicks' .643 ATS win percentage (9-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .467 mark (7-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

New York covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (50%).

New York's games have gone over the total 42.9% of the time this season (six out of 14), less often than Miami's games have (seven out of 15).

The Knicks have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks own a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 105.8 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 24th with 110.1 points scored per contest.

New York has been thriving when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking second-best in the NBA in rebounds per game (47.4) and best in rebounds allowed per contest (39.9).

The Knicks are delivering only 23.1 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

New York ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 10th in the league (14.3 per contest).

This season, the Knicks are sinking 13.6 treys per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37% (eighth-ranked) from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Heat are 21st in the NBA on offense (111.5 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (108.1 points allowed).

On the glass, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.2 per game). It is 11th in rebounds conceded (43.4 per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 12th in the league in assists at 26.1 per game.

In 2023-24, Miami is sixth in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.9).

The Heat are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (39%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.