The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. This game is at 2:15 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 17.3 more points per game (81.8) than the Flames give up (64.5).

Gonzaga is 4-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Liberty's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 81.8 points.

The Flames average 64.0 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs allow.

Liberty has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

This season the Flames are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs shoot 47.9% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Flames allow.

