How to Watch Longwood vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Charleston Southern vs Wake Forest (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Lipscomb vs UNC Asheville (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- In games Longwood shot higher than 46.5% from the field, it went 10-2 overall.
- The Hornets ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Lancers finished 147th.
- Last year, the 73.2 points per game the Lancers scored were just 2.3 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (75.5).
- When Longwood totaled more than 75.5 points last season, it went 8-0.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Longwood fared better in home games last season, putting up 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Lancers played better in home games last season, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.
- Longwood made 8.1 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 0.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Saint Mary's (MD)
|W 95-43
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 80-61
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 73-66
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/24/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
