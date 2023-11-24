The Longwood Lancers (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • In games Longwood shot higher than 46.5% from the field, it went 10-2 overall.
  • The Hornets ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Lancers finished 147th.
  • Last year, the 73.2 points per game the Lancers scored were just 2.3 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (75.5).
  • When Longwood totaled more than 75.5 points last season, it went 8-0.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Longwood fared better in home games last season, putting up 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Lancers played better in home games last season, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.
  • Longwood made 8.1 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 0.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Saint Mary's (MD) W 95-43 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/15/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore W 80-61 Hytche Athletic Center
11/18/2023 North Carolina Central W 73-66 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/24/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Lamar - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center

