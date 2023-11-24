Longwood vs. Delaware State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Longwood Lancers (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Longwood vs. Delaware State matchup in this article.
Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Longwood Moneyline
|Delaware State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Longwood (-13.5)
|140.5
|-1200
|+725
|FanDuel
|Longwood (-13.5)
|140.5
|-1800
|+880
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Longwood vs. Delaware State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Longwood went 10-16-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 12 Lancers games last season went over the point total.
- Delaware State won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Last year, 13 of the Hornets' games went over the point total.
