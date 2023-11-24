Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Middlesex County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Middlesex County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portsmouth Christian School at Christchurch School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.