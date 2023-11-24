Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newport News County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Newport News County, Virginia this week? We've got you covered.
Newport News County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Warwick High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Heritage High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
