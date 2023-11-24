Friday's contest that pits the Norfolk State Spartans (5-0) versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 61-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Norfolk State. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Spartans came out on top in their most recent matchup 59-45 against Hampton on Sunday.

Norfolk State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Norfolk State vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 61, East Tennessee State 53

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Norfolk State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Buccaneers are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 100) on November 8

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 147) on November 16

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 233) on November 6

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 248) on November 12

59-45 on the road over Hampton (No. 317) on November 19

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 14.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%

14.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.2 STL, 50 FG% Niya Fields: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (10-for-16)

9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (10-for-16) Makoye Diawara: 6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 35.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 35.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Da'Brya Clark: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.8 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.8 FG% Danaijah Williams: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 62.6 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 51.4 per contest (23rd in college basketball). They have a +56 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game.

