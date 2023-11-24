Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Portsmouth County, Virginia, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portsmouth Christian School at Christchurch School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.