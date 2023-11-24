Friday's contest between the Maine Black Bears (3-1) and the Richmond Spiders (3-1) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Maine taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on November 24.

The Spiders enter this game following a 76-44 win over American on Saturday.

Richmond vs. Maine Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Richmond vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 64, Richmond 60

Richmond Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spiders outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game last season (scoring 69.0 points per game to rank 100th in college basketball while giving up 61.6 per contest to rank 100th in college basketball) and had a +236 scoring differential overall.

Richmond scored fewer points in conference play (68.6 per game) than overall (69.0).

The Spiders scored more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (61.8) last season.

In 2022-23, Richmond allowed 0.2 fewer points per game at home (61.3) than away (61.5).

