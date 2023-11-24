The Maine Black Bears (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Richmond Spiders (3-1), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond vs. Maine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spiders put up 8.7 more points per game last year (69) than the Black Bears allowed their opponents to score (60.3).

When Richmond gave up fewer than 59.7 points last season, it went 13-1.

Last year, the Black Bears put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Spiders allowed (61.6).

Maine went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 61.6 points.

The Black Bears made 34.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 13.1 percentage points lower than the Spiders allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

The Spiders shot 53.8% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 47.2% the Black Bears' opponents shot last season.

