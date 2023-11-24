For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Teuvo Teravainen a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

Teravainen has scored in seven of 18 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted five shots in two games against the Lightning this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Teravainen has accumulated three goals and two assists.

Teravainen's shooting percentage is 26.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:03 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:43 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:47 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 3 3 0 11:56 Home W 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

