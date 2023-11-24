The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

On defense, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best by surrendering only 18.2 points per game. The offense ranks 29th (33.1 points per game). With 404.1 total yards per game on offense, Texas Tech ranks 52nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 72nd, surrendering 381.6 total yards per contest.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Texas Texas Tech 454.3 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.1 (53rd) 336.9 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.6 (68th) 178.0 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.9 (51st) 276.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.2 (58th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (93rd) 18 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 2,513 passing yards for Texas, completing 70.3% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,138 yards (103.5 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 108 times for 508 yards (46.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 834 yards as a receiver have come on 63 catches (out of 98 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has put together a 669-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes on 67 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 28 grabs for 457 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has 1,410 passing yards, or 128.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 250 times for 1,352 yards (122.9 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has racked up 228 yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier White has totaled 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 470 (42.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 47 times and has one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has caught 36 passes and compiled 431 receiving yards (39.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Myles Price's 43 receptions (on 60 targets) have netted him 410 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

