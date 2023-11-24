Friday's contest at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has the VCU Rams (3-2) going head-to-head against the Boise State Broncos (2-2) at 8:00 PM (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a win for VCU by a score of 71-66, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

VCU vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

VCU vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 71, Boise State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Boise State

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-4.8)

VCU (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams' +22 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.4 points per game (293rd in college basketball) while allowing 63 per outing (49th in college basketball).

VCU ranks 262nd in the country at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.4 its opponents average.

VCU hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc (230th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 28.6%.

VCU has committed 3.6 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (309th in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (287th in college basketball).

