VCU vs. Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's contest features the VCU Rams (4-1) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-1) clashing at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 65-54 victory for heavily favored VCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.
The Rams came out on top in their most recent game 56-51 against St. John's (NY) on Thursday.
VCU vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico
VCU vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction
- Prediction: VCU 65, Sacred Heart 54
VCU Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, VCU is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.
- The Pioneers have tied for the 112th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (zero).
VCU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 98) on November 14
- 56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 153) on November 23
- 70-54 on the road over William & Mary (No. 252) on November 10
- 72-44 at home over Hofstra (No. 323) on November 7
VCU Leaders
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 16.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.6 PTS, 51 FG%
- Mykel Parham: 4.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.2 STL, 25 FG%
- Mary-Anna Asare: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)
- Jennifer Ezeh: 5.2 PTS, 55.6 FG%
VCU Performance Insights
- The Rams outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 63.6 points per game, 227th in college basketball, and giving up 55.4 per outing, 68th in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential.
