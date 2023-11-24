The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) carry a five-game win streak into a road contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1), who have won three straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies are shooting 48.8% from the field, 14.6% higher than the 34.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it shoots better than 34.2% from the field.

The Hokies are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 46th.

The Hokies put up 34.0 more points per game (83.4) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (49.4).

Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 49.4 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged on the road (71.3).

The Hokies allowed fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech sunk fewer triples away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule