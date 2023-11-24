Friday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) and Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) squaring off at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Hokies enter this game on the heels of a 72-51 win over UNC Greensboro on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, Kansas 67

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game last season with a +528 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (51st in college basketball) and gave up 57.8 per outing (32nd in college basketball).

In conference action, Virginia Tech put up fewer points (68.9 per game) than it did overall (72.4) in 2022-23.

The Hokies scored 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.

At home, Virginia Tech gave up 53.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (61.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.