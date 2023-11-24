The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) will meet the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Sean Pedulla: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Lynn Kidd: 17.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Nickel: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Robbie Beran: 4.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State Players to Watch

Pedulla: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Kidd: 17.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Cattoor: 14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Nickel: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Beran: 4.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank 52nd 83.4 Points Scored 86.6 31st 95th 65.8 Points Allowed 49.4 1st 273rd 31 Rebounds 35.8 103rd 306th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 11.8 46th 114th 8.2 3pt Made 5.6 302nd 31st 18 Assists 17.2 45th 7th 8 Turnovers 8 7th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.