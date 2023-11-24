The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) go up against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech vs. Kansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies' 72.4 points per game last year were 10.0 more points than the 62.4 the Jayhawks allowed.
  • Virginia Tech went 22-3 last season when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.
  • Last year, the Jayhawks put up 72.6 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies allowed.
  • Kansas went 19-8 last season when scoring more than 57.8 points.
  • The Jayhawks shot 41.8% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Hokies allowed to opponents.
  • The Hokies' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.5 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Iowa L 80-76 Spectrum Center
11/16/2023 Houston Christian W 105-36 Cassell Coliseum
11/20/2023 UNC Greensboro W 72-51 Cassell Coliseum
11/24/2023 Kansas - John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Tulane - John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

