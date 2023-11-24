The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) play the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35%).
  • Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 51st.
  • The Musketeers score only 3.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs give up (69).
  • Xavier has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 69 points.

Bryant Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
  • Bryant has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 315th.
  • The Bulldogs' 77.2 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 65 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • Bryant has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did away from home (80.5).
  • Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.
  • At home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

Bryant Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bryant averaged 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.
  • The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
  • At home, Bryant made 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Bryant's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than away (30.7%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Boston University L 95-79 Case Gym
11/18/2023 @ Florida Atlantic W 61-52 FAU Arena
11/20/2023 Howard W 67-61 Chace Athletic Center
11/24/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Springfield (MA) - Chace Athletic Center
12/1/2023 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

