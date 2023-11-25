Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Augusta County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Augusta County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Luray High School at Fort Defiance High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Fort Defiance, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.