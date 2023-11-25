Support your favorite local high school football team in Galax County, Virginia this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Galax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Galax High School at George Wythe High School