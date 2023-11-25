How to Watch George Mason vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (4-1) welcome in the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- George Mason has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Patriots are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 153rd.
- The Patriots record just 2.6 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Pirates give up (72.8).
- George Mason is 2-0 when scoring more than 72.8 points.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- George Mason put up 74.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged away from home (64.2).
- In 2022-23, the Patriots ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 68.5.
- George Mason made 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Cornell
|W 90-83
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charlotte
|L 54-49
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 73-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/29/2023
|NJIT
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
