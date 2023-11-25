The George Mason Patriots (4-1) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the George Mason vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-6.5) 138.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Mason (-6.5) 138.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Mason vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

George Mason has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, one of the Patriots games has gone over the point total.

East Carolina has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

A total of four Pirates games this season have gone over the point total.

