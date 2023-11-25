James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Dukes are favored by 9.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-9.5)
|50.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-8.5)
|50.5
|-320
|+255
James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- James Madison has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Coastal Carolina has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
