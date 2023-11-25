How to Watch Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Liberty Flames (5-0) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Liberty has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Flames are the 129th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 129th.
- The Flames put up 6.2 more points per game (83.2) than the Hawks allow (77).
- When Liberty puts up more than 77 points, it is 3-0.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71.2).
- In 2022-23, the Flames allowed 55.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 69.9.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Liberty fared better in home games last season, sinking 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Furman
|W 88-74
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Wichita State
|W 83-66
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Vermont
|W 71-61
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Liberty Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/1/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
