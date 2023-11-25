The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the UTEP Miners (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. UTEP Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: El Paso, Texas
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline UTEP Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-17) 57.5 -1000 +625
FanDuel Liberty (-17.5) 57.5 -1050 +660

Week 13 Odds

Liberty vs. UTEP Betting Trends

  • Liberty has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Flames have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • UTEP has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Miners have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

