How to Watch Longwood vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Longwood Lancers (4-1) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Longwood vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Longwood is 3-1 when it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.
- The Lancers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 15th.
- The 80.2 points per game the Lancers score are 6.6 more points than the Cardinals give up (73.6).
- Longwood has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Longwood played better at home last season, scoring 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Lancers played better at home last year, surrendering 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Longwood performed better at home last year, draining 8.1 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 80-61
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 73-66
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/24/2023
|Delaware State
|W 84-82
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|Newport News
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.