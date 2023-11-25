Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Norfolk County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nansemond River High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
