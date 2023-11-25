The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) host the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) after winning four straight home games. The Shockers are double-digit favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -14.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State has not played a game this season that finished with a combined score over 143.5 points.

Norfolk State's contests this season have a 142.0-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Norfolk State are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Norfolk State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Spartans have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +850 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Norfolk State has a 10.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 2 50% 80.3 155.8 69.0 135.5 143.0 Norfolk State 0 0% 75.5 155.8 66.5 135.5 140.5

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans put up 6.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Shockers allow (69.0).

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Norfolk State 1-2-0 0-0 1-2-0

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State Norfolk State 8-9 Home Record 10-2 7-4 Away Record 6-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

