When the Old Dominion Monarchs square off against the Georgia State Panthers at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, our computer model predicts the Monarchs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (-2.5) Toss Up (53.5) Old Dominion 30, Georgia State 24

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Old Dominion vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Monarchs have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Monarchs are 7-3-0 this season.

The Monarchs have played 10 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The point total average for Old Dominion games this season is 54.2, 0.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Georgia State is a 2-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Panthers' 10 games with a set total.

The average over/under for Georgia State games this year is 5.1 more points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monarchs vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Old Dominion 22.7 26.5 24.8 23.2 21 29.2 Georgia State 25.9 31.3 25.5 30.8 26.4 31.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.