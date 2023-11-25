Sun Belt action pits the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6) against the Georgia State Panthers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Monarchs are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Old Dominion vs. Georgia State matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-2.5) 53.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-2.5) 54.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Old Dominion is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Georgia State has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

