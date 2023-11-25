Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between Sun Belt rivals when the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6) host the Georgia State Panthers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Georgia State is a 2.5-point underdogs. The game has a point total of 53.5.

Old Dominion ranks 98th in scoring offense (22.7 points per game) and 68th in scoring defense (26.5 points allowed per game) this season. Georgia State ranks 72nd in total yards per game (379.5), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 442.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Old Dominion -2.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Old Dominion Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Monarchs rank -84-worst in total offense (323.7 yards per game) and 22nd-worst in total defense (422.3 yards per game allowed).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Monarchs, who rank -78-worst in scoring offense (18 points per game) and -18-worst in scoring defense (27.7 points per game allowed) over their previous three games.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Old Dominion, who ranks -39-worst in passing offense (181.7 passing yards per game) and fifth-worst in passing defense (213.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three tilts.

Over the previous three contests, the Monarchs rank -6-worst in rushing offense (142 rushing yards per game) and -89-worst in rushing defense (209 rushing yards per game allowed).

Over their past three contests, the Monarchs have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In Old Dominion's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion's ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

Old Dominion games have hit the over on five of 10 occasions (50%).

Old Dominion has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Old Dominion has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Monarchs have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has 1,818 yards passing for Old Dominion, completing 58.4% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 182 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 107 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 78 times for 594 yards (54 per game), scoring four times.

Keshawn Wicks has been handed the ball 108 times this year and racked up 551 yards (50.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams' 417 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has collected 22 catches and two touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 23 passes while averaging 36.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey has a total of 385 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 28 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Jason Henderson leads the team with 4.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has racked up 10 TFL and 143 tackles.

Markus Knight has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with two passes defended.

