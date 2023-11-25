Our projection model predicts the Richmond Spiders will take down the North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Richmond vs. North Carolina Central Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Richmond (-5.1) 55.6 Richmond 30, North Carolina Central 25

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders have beaten the spread four times in six games.

The Spiders have played six games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of seven of Eagles games last year went over the point total.

Spiders vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 27.6 21.7 31.0 20.3 23.6 23.4 North Carolina Central 36.6 26.9 50.2 27.0 21.4 31.6

