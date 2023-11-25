Saturday's game at Robins Center has the Richmond Spiders (3-2) taking on the Queens Royals (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-66 win, as our model heavily favors Richmond.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Richmond vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 79, Queens 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-13.6)

Richmond (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Richmond has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Queens, who is 1-3-0 ATS. The Spiders have gone over the point total in two games, while Royals games have gone over one time.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders average 77 points per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 64 per outing (67th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13 points per game.

The 29.8 rebounds per game Richmond averages rank 303rd in the country, and are two fewer than the 31.8 its opponents collect per outing.

Richmond connects on 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.4 (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

The Spiders average 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (44th in college basketball), and allow 86.3 points per 100 possessions (146th in college basketball).

Richmond wins the turnover battle by 5.2 per game, committing eight (eighth in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.