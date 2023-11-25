How to Watch the Richmond vs. Drake Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Richmond Spiders (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond vs. Drake Scoring Comparison
- The Spiders score an average of 78.2 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 77.4 the Bulldogs give up.
- Richmond is 2-0 when it scores more than 77.4 points.
- Drake's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.2 points.
- The Bulldogs record 31.4 more points per game (84.8) than the Spiders give up (53.4).
- Drake has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 53.4 points.
- Richmond is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84.8 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Spiders concede defensively.
- The Spiders' 47.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.1 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.
Richmond Leaders
- Grace Townsend: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Maggie Doogan: 16.4 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Addie Budnik: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Katie Hill: 5.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%
- Rachel Ullstrom: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 80-53
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/18/2023
|American
|W 76-44
|Robins Center
|11/24/2023
|Maine
|W 77-43
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
