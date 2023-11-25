The Richmond Spiders (8-3) visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2) at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Richmond is totaling 27.6 points per game offensively this season (46th in the FCS), and is allowing 21.7 points per game (27th) on defense. North Carolina Central ranks 44th with 376 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 46th with 335.5 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

We will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Richmond vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Richmond vs. North Carolina Central Key Statistics

Richmond North Carolina Central 333.5 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376 (43rd) 343.3 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (52nd) 132.8 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (41st) 200.6 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214 (53rd) 1 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (77th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has been a dual threat for Richmond so far this season. He has 1,033 passing yards, completing 74.5% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 332 yards (30.2 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 126 times for 608 yards (55.3 per game), scoring six times.

Nick DeGennaro has hauled in 55 catches for 710 yards (64.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has put up a 294-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes on 19 targets.

Ja'Vion Griffin has been the target of 14 passes and racked up 13 grabs for 198 yards, an average of 18 yards per contest.

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has been a dual threat for North Carolina Central this season. He has 1,915 passing yards (174.1 per game) while completing 61% of his passes. He's tossed 20 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 579 yards (52.6 ypg) on 99 carries with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Latrell Collier is his team's leading rusher with 146 carries for 684 yards, or 62.2 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well. Collier has also chipped in with 23 catches for 169 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Devin Smith has hauled in 505 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Joaquin Davis has recorded 404 receiving yards (36.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Quentin McCall has racked up 278 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Richmond or North Carolina Central gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.