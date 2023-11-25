The Richmond Spiders (1-0) meet the Queens Royals (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Richmond vs. Queens Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Queens Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 77.7 41st 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 74.6 305th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 34.8 35th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 9.2 25th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.8 117th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.