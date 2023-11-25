The SMU Mustangs (9-2) carry college football's 24th-ranked rushing D into a clash with the Navy Midshipmen (5-5), who have the No. 14 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Mustangs are heavy, 18.5-point favorites. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Navy matchup.

SMU vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

SMU vs. Navy Betting Trends

SMU has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mustangs are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

Navy is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Midshipmen have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

SMU & Navy 2023 Futures Odds

SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Navy To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

