Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason slate has exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Virginia schools. Among those games is the Liberty Flames taking on the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Monday, December 18
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Old Dominion (-2)
No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: James Madison (-2.5)
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-7.5)
No. 18 Liberty Flames at No. 8 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Oregon (-17.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.