Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The outings in a Week 13 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Virginia include the James Madison Dukes squaring off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
Georgia State Panthers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Old Dominion (-2.5)
North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 22 Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-17)
Virginia Tech Hokies at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)
No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-8.5)
